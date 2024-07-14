Abstract

Adolescence is a fundamental period for female athletes to develop athletic performance, mitigate injury risk, and gain collegiate sport scholarships, but there is also a high incidence of sport-related injuries. Physical profiling and athlete screening can support the individualisation of training programmes; however, there is a lack of data pertaining to the reliability of athletic performance and injury surrogate measures in adolescent female athletes. The aim of this study was to quantify the between-session reliability of an athletic performance and injury mitigation testing battery in female adolescent athletes. A total of 31 post-peak height velocity (PHV) (3.00 ± 0.82 years) female athletes (age: 16.20 ± 1.20 years; standing height: 166.00 ± 6.00 cm; mass: 65.5 ± 10.70 kg) from various sports (track and field = 1; lacrosse = 2; basketball = 2; soccer = 3; softball = 11; volleyball = 12) completed two sessions of a multicomponent testing battery 48 h to 1 week apart including the assessment of 33 measures addressing lower-limb isometric strength, eccentric strength, reactive strength, linear sprint and change of direction speed, and lower limb control. Of the 33 measures, between sessions, 29 had a high to nearly perfect intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) (0.508-0.979), and 26 measures were not statistically significantly different between sessions (p ≤ 0.05). All measures demonstrated low to acceptable coefficient variation (CV%) (0.61-14.70%). The testing battery used can be utilised for recruitment and longitudinal monitoring within sports organisations for female adolescent athletes.

Language: en