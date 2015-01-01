|
Seok MA, Choi JH, Roh YH, Lee SY, Lee HJ. Medicina (Lithuania) 2024; 60(7).
(Copyright © 2024, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
39064446
Background and Objectives: The majority of patients who undergo hip fracture surgery do not recover their former level of physical function; hence, it is essential to establish a specific rehabilitation strategy for maximal functional recovery of patients after a hip fracture. Knowing which indicators of physical function in hip fracture patients have a significant impact on the decision regarding the place or timing of discharge would make it possible to plan and prepare for discharge as soon as possible. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between physical function and discharge destination for older adult patients with hip fracture.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Retrospective Studies; Aged, 80 and over; Cohort Studies; *Physical Functional Performance; *Hip Fractures/surgery/rehabilitation/physiopathology; *Patient Discharge/statistics & numerical data/standards; balance; discharge destination; gait speed; hip fracture; Recovery of Function