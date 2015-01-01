Abstract

With the advancing energy transition, icing is a growing problem in the wind turbine sector. The development of systems to detect and mitigate icing makes it necessary to understand its basic behavior and characteristics. This paper proposes a method for the continuous and full-field measurement of the icing process of rotating blades, using a single line laser profile scanner. Inside of a climate chamber, a rotor is driven by a motor, while a system of nozzles provides a fine water dust, which leads to ice accumulating on simple NACA blades, which in turn is measured by a triangulation laser. The measurement data are cleared from outliers and presented as a surface in 3D space. An alpha shape is used to reconstruct and extract the volume of the ice between a reference and a measurement surface, using the corresponding Matlab function. Appropriate input parameters for the function and offsetting of the reference surface to improve the results are compared and discussed. The resulting system is able to detect small changes in the ice layer thickness in the sub-millimeter range.

