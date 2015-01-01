Abstract

The joint action of human activities and environmental changes contributes to the frequent occurrence of landslide, causing major hazards. Using Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) technique enables the detailed detection of surface deformation, facilitating early landslide detection. The growing availability of SAR data and the development of artificial intelligence have spurred the integration of deep learning methods with InSAR for intelligent geological identification. However, existing studies using deep learning methods to detect landslides in InSAR deformation often rely on single InSAR data, which leads to the presence of other types of geological hazards in the identification results and limits the accuracy of landslide identification. Landslides are affected by many factors, especially topographic features. To enhance the accuracy of landslide identification, this study improves the existing geological hazard detection model and proposes a multi-source data fusion network termed MSFD-Net. MSFD-Net employs a pseudo-Siamese network without weight sharing, enabling the extraction of texture features from the wrapped deformation data and topographic features from topographic data, which are then fused in higher-level feature layers. We conducted comparative experiments on different networks and ablation experiments, and the results show that the proposed method achieved the best performance. We applied our method to the middle and upper reaches of the Yellow River in eastern Qinghai Province, China, and obtained deformation rates using Sentinel-1 SAR data from 2018 to 2020 in the region, ultimately identifying 254 landslides. Quantitative evaluations reveal that most detected landslides in the study area occurred at an elevation of 2500-3700 m with slope angles of 10-30°. The proposed landslide detection algorithm holds significant promise for quickly and accurately detecting wide-area landslides, facilitating timely preventive and control measures.

Language: en