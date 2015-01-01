SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Houghton R, Martinetti A, Majumdar A. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(14).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24144589

39065986

PMC11280513

Wearable sensors for psychophysiological monitoring are becoming increasingly mainstream in safety critical contexts. They offer a novel solution to capturing sub-optimal states and can help identify when workers in safety critical environments are suffering from states such as fatigue and stress. However, sensors can differ widely in their application, design, usability, and measurement and there is a lack of guidance on what should be prioritized or considered when selecting a sensor. The paper aims to highlight which concepts are important when creating or selecting a device regarding the optimization of both measurement and usability. Additionally, the paper discusses how design choices can enhance both the usability and measurement capabilities of wearable sensors. The hopes are that this paper will provide researchers and practitioners in human factors and related fields with a framework to help guide them in building and selecting wearable sensors that are well suited for deployment in safety critical contexts.


Humans; Safety; *Wearable Electronic Devices; design; Equipment Design; Monitoring, Physiologic/instrumentation/methods; psychophysiology; safety critical; usability; wearable sensors

