Abstract

Road cracks significantly affect the serviceability and safety of roadways, especially in mountainous terrain. Traditional inspection methods, such as manual detection, are excessively time-consuming, labor-intensive, and inefficient. Additionally, multi-function detection vehicles equipped with diverse sensors are costly and unsuitable for mountainous roads, primarily because of the challenging terrain conditions characterized by frequent bends in the road. To address these challenges, this study proposes a customized Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) inspection system designed for automatic crack detection. This system focuses on enhancing autonomous capabilities in mountainous terrains by incorporating embedded algorithms for route planning, autonomous navigation, and automatic crack detection. The slide window method (SWM) is proposed to enhance the autonomous navigation of UAV flights by generating path planning on mountainous roads. This method compensates for GPS/IMU positioning errors, particularly in GPS-denied or GPS-drift scenarios. Moreover, the improved MRC-YOLOv8 algorithm is presented to conduct autonomous crack detection from UAV imagery in an on/offboard module. To validate the performance of our UAV inspection system, we conducted multiple experiments to evaluate its accuracy, robustness, and efficiency. The results of the experiments on automatic navigation demonstrate that our fusion method, in conjunction with SWM, effectively enables real-time route planning in GPS-denied mountainous terrains. The proposed system displays an average localization drift of 2.75% and a per-point local scanning error of 0.33 m over a distance of 1.5 km. Moreover, the experimental results on the road crack detection reveal that the MRC-YOLOv8 algorithm achieves an F1-Score of 87.4% and a mAP of 92.3%, thus surpassing other state-of-the-art models like YOLOv5s, YOLOv8n, and YOLOv9 by 1.2%, 1.3%, and 3.0% in terms of mAP, respectively. Furthermore, the parameters of the MRC-YOLOv8 algorithm indicate a volume reduction of 0.19(×10(6)) compared to the original YOLOv8 model, thus enhancing its lightweight nature. The UAV inspection system proposed in this study serves as a valuable tool and technological guidance for the routine inspection of mountainous roads.

Language: en