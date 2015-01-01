Abstract

This study evaluated the effectiveness of a participatory training program for mitigating the risk of slips, trips, and falls (STFs) in agriculture. We conducted a cluster randomized controlled trial of corn farmers over six months in Thailand. The participatory training intervention comprised lectures, group discussions, and presentation sessions centered around a specifically developed action checklist for occupational fall prevention. Sixty-two individuals were included in the intervention group, with 169 included in the control group. The results revealed a reduction in the incidence of STFs in the intervention group from 42% to 23%; however, this difference was not statistically significant. The study highlights the potential of participatory training for enhancing occupational safety for farmers. However, the absence of statistical significance necessitates cautious interpretation of the results. Future research should examine larger sample sizes, involve employers in the training process, and implement repetitive training interventions.

Language: en