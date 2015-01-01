SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ishimaru T, Arphorn S, Vudhironarit C, Thanachoksawang C, Theppitak C, Kiatkitroj K, Lertvarayut T, Manothum A, Hara K. Asia Pac. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Asia-Pacific Academic Consortium for Public Health, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10105395241265542

PMID

39054847

Abstract

This study evaluated the effectiveness of a participatory training program for mitigating the risk of slips, trips, and falls (STFs) in agriculture. We conducted a cluster randomized controlled trial of corn farmers over six months in Thailand. The participatory training intervention comprised lectures, group discussions, and presentation sessions centered around a specifically developed action checklist for occupational fall prevention. Sixty-two individuals were included in the intervention group, with 169 included in the control group. The results revealed a reduction in the incidence of STFs in the intervention group from 42% to 23%; however, this difference was not statistically significant. The study highlights the potential of participatory training for enhancing occupational safety for farmers. However, the absence of statistical significance necessitates cautious interpretation of the results. Future research should examine larger sample sizes, involve employers in the training process, and implement repetitive training interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

fall; farmer; action checklist; agriculture; participatory training

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print