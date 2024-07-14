Abstract

Based on the traditional Chinese cultural belief of "male breadwinner, female homemaker", as well as the systemic and interactive characteristics of families, this study aims to explore the relationship between maternal gatekeeping behavior and the quality and quantity of paternal parenting, as well as adolescent aggressive behavior. A total of 483 seventh-grade students completed questionnaires on maternal gatekeeping behavior, paternal involvement, parenting styles, and aggressive behavior. Latent profile analysis identified four parenting combinations: positive, negative, mixed, and neglectful. Adolescents under negative parenting exhibited the highest aggression and experienced the highest maternal gatekeeping behavior, while those under positive and neglectful parenting showed the least aggression and least maternal gatekeeping behavior. Maternal gatekeeping behavior correlated with paternal negative parenting and adolescent aggression. Paternal negative parenting mediated the relationship between maternal gatekeeping and aggression, while paternal involvement moderated this relationship. These findings highlight the role of parental interaction in adolescent behavior and support family-based interventions.

