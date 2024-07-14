SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Isorna Folgar M, Faílde Garrido JM, Dapía Conde MD, Braña Rey F. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(7).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bs14070524

PMID

39062347

PMCID

PMC11273604

Abstract

Video game addiction among adolescents, particularly those with ADHD, is a significant concern. To gather more insights into video game usage patterns in this population, we investigated levels of potentially problematic use, passion, motivations, and emotional/behavioral symptoms in adolescents with and without ADHD. Our cross-sectional, multicenter study involved 2513 subjects (Age M = 15.07; SD = 2.82) from 24 schools in Galicia (Spain), including 158 (6.3%) diagnosed with ADHD. We employed an ad hoc questionnaire covering sociodemographic data and ADHD diagnosis, the Questionnaire of Experiences Associated with Video Games (CERV), the scale of passion for video games, reasons for playing video games Questionaire (VMQ), and emotional/behavioral problems assessment (SDQ).

RESULTS indicated heightened vulnerability in adolescents with ADHD, manifesting in longer usage durations and higher problematic use scores. Interestingly, ADHD medication did not affect internet gaming disorder development. Motivations for gaming differed between groups, with the ADHD cohort showing distinctions in cognitive development, coping, and violent reward. Additionally, the ADHD group exhibited greater emotional/behavioral symptoms, hyperactivity, and reduced prosocial behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; ADHD; problematic video game use; video game addiction disorder; video games

