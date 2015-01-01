|
Citation
|
Hughes-Wegner AT, DeMaria AL, Schwab-Reese LM, Bolen A, DeMark MR, Ucpinar K, Seigfried-Spellar KC. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2001.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39060947
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sex trafficking victims often have touchpoints with salons for waxing, styling, and other body modification services required by traffickers. Recently, some states have administered laws requiring salon professionals to receive intimate partner violence (IPV)-related training, with even fewer states mandating training on identifying sex trafficking. This study aimed to understand how salon professionals have witnessed evidence of violence, including IPV and sex trafficking, in the workplace and to explore the differences in their approach to each type of victim.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Qualitative Research; Police; Domestic violence; Interviews as Topic; Indiana; Law Enforcement; *Crime Victims/psychology; *Human Trafficking/psychology; Community-based interventions; Intimate Partner violence; Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; Professional Role; Salon; Sex trafficking