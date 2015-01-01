SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hughes-Wegner AT, DeMaria AL, Schwab-Reese LM, Bolen A, DeMark MR, Ucpinar K, Seigfried-Spellar KC. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2001.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12889-024-19467-w

39060947

PMC11282732

BACKGROUND: Sex trafficking victims often have touchpoints with salons for waxing, styling, and other body modification services required by traffickers. Recently, some states have administered laws requiring salon professionals to receive intimate partner violence (IPV)-related training, with even fewer states mandating training on identifying sex trafficking. This study aimed to understand how salon professionals have witnessed evidence of violence, including IPV and sex trafficking, in the workplace and to explore the differences in their approach to each type of victim.

METHODS: In-depth interviews were conducted with salon professionals (N = 10) and law enforcement professionals/policymakers (N = 5). Content and thematic analysis techniques were used.

RESULTS: Salon professionals typically identified potential violence through signs such as bruises, odd behavior, and client disclosures, prompting them to engage in cautious conversations. Yet, few were trained to identify and intervene. Often, they responded to suspected violence by talking with the client, sharing concerns with salon leadership, directly intervening on the client's behalf, or contacting the police. Law enforcement and salon professionals had suggestions about improving salon professionals' recognition of and response to violence, including training on victim-focused resources, creating a safe environment, and building relationships with law enforcement. They also suggested strengthening community partnerships to increase resource advocacy and reporting.

CONCLUSIONS: One-on-one salon services may provide a unique opportunity to intervene and identify victims of violence, especially when empowered through additional training and collaborative partnerships with community-oriented policing initiates. Implementing training and community-based initiatives could aid salon professionals in gaining greater confidence in knowing what to do when serving a client who is a victim of IPV or sex trafficking.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Qualitative Research; Police; Domestic violence; Interviews as Topic; Indiana; Law Enforcement; *Crime Victims/psychology; *Human Trafficking/psychology; Community-based interventions; Intimate Partner violence; Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; Professional Role; Salon; Sex trafficking

