INTRODUCTION: The morbidity and mortality associated with Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) have been clearly documented. Controlling and eventually eradication this practice is very important. Despite a loud call from the WHO and other international organisations, there are extensive nationalities and societies from both developed and developing countries still practising FGM. Understanding the current magnitude and associated factors in Tanzania may bring more light for possible interventions intended to control FGM. This study is timely for this aim.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the prevalence of female genital mutilation and its associated factors among adolescent girls and young women in Tanzania.



METHODS: Secondary data analysis was conducted on data from the 2022 Tanzanian Demographic and Health Survey. The weighted sample included in this study was 2965 adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 years. Data analysis was performed using Stata 18.0 software. The strength of the association was assessed using the adjusted odds ratio (aOR) along with its corresponding 95% confidence interval (CI).



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of FGM among adolescent girls and young women in Tanzania was 4.9% (95% CI = 3.37, 6.97). The prevalence varied significantly across the zones, ranging from < 1% in both Zanzibar and Southern zones to 19.7% in the Northern zone. Moreover, the results revealed that factors associated with FGM were rural areas (aOR = 2.09, 95% CI = 1.80, 5.44); no education (aOR = 11.59, 95% CI = 4.97, 27.03); poor (aOR = 2.41, 95% CI = 1.20, 4.83); unskilled manuals (aOR = 3.76, 95% CI = 1.97, 7.15); continued FGM (aOR = 3.86, 95% CI = 1.62, 9.18); FGM required by religion (aOR = 8.5, 95% CI = 3.15, 22.96) and watching television at least once a week (aOR = 0.20, 95% CI = 0.70, 1.56) among adolescents and young women in Tanzania.



CONCLUSION: Female genital mutilation among adolescent girls and young women aged 15-24 years in Tanzania has decreased slightly between 2015/16 and 2022 from 5.9% to 4.9% respectively. This was mostly associated with education level, place of residence, occupation, wealth index, mass media exposure, attitudes towards FGM. More tailored programs focusing on high prevalence zones targeting adolescent girls and young women are needed to end female genital mutilation by 2030.

