Abstract

This select overview examines the important intersection of adult domestic violence, including intimate partner violence and elder abuse, with brain injury. Despite the high prevalence of domestic violence amongst brain injury patients, there is a notable gap in screening and management training for providers. To provide optimal patient care, brain injury medicine clinicians must screen, recognize, and treat patients who have experienced domestic violence. This select overview highlights barriers to screening, validated screening tools from other medical disciplines, and management considerations for the brain injury clinician. A suggested protocol for domestic violence screening and management, as well as recommended resources for providers and patients, is summarized.

