Abstract

BACKGROUND: The cycle of violence highlights a strong correlation between child maltreatment and aggression. However, there remains a significant gap in the pathway models of the cycle of violence. Given the exceptionally high rates of child maltreatment and violent crime among Chinese drug users, it is essential to examine the mechanisms of the cycle of violence within this group.



OBJECTIVE: The current study incorporates drug craving and impulsivity into the child maltreatment-aggression mechanism. We explore the potential mediating and moderating roles of these variables and further examine the heterogeneity. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A total of 894 participants (Mean(age) = 38.30, SD(age) = 8.38) were recruited as the final sample.



METHODS: We employed moderated mediation and serial mediation models to explore the roles of drug craving and impulsivity. The Johnson-Neyman method was utilized to investigate moderating effects. Rich demographic variables and depression were controlled.



RESULTS: There was no direct relationship between child maltreatment and aggression. The moderated mediation model indicated that drug craving played a mediating role, and there was a substitutive relationship between impulsivity and drug craving. The serial mediation model showed that child maltreatment could only affect drug craving (not impulsivity) and could ultimately influence aggression through a chain relationship. Heterogeneity tests revealed that the mechanisms might differ among various types of maltreatment.



CONCLUSION: Drug craving holds a significant position in the cycle of violence. Compared to impulsivity, it is a more proximal factor to child mistreatment. Future research should also focus on the heterogeneity of child maltreatment for targeted interventions.

Language: en