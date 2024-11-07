Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is a global public health problem with severe adverse effects on behavioral health. Understanding the predictors of victimization by bullying is essential for public policy initiatives to respond to the problem effectively. In addition to traditional in-person bullying, electronic bullying has become more prevalent due to increasing social interaction and identity formation in virtual communities. This study aims to determine the predictors of in-school and electronic bullying.



METHODS: We employed multivariable logistic regression to analyze a nationally representative sample of 17,232 high school students in the United States, the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System national component. The survey was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, from September through December 2021. The factors examined included sociodemographic characteristics (age, gender, race), appearance (obesity), physically active lifestyles (being physically active, spending a long time on digital games), and risk-taking behavior (using marijuana).



RESULTS: Our results indicated that sociodemographic characteristics were strong predictors of being bullied in school and electronically. Being obese is more likely to result in bullying in school (AOR = 1.32, p = 0.003) and electronically (AOR = 1.30, p = 0.004). Adolescent students showing marijuana use had higher odds of being bullied in school (AOR = 2.15, p < 0.001) and electronically (AOR = 1.81, p < 0.001). While spending a long time on digital devices raises the risk of being electronically bullied (AOR = 1.25, p = 0.014), being physically active is not associated with being bullied. Neither of the two lifestyle factors was associated with in-school bullying.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions addressing violence among adolescents can benefit from empirical evidence of risk factors for bullying victimization in high school.

