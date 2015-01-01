|
d'Abate F, Pollice G, Aromatario M, Di Marzo Polzi I, De Simone S. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 1(4)): 32-35.
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
39054977
BACKGROUND: Homicide by burning is rare, involving victims exposed to direct flames, often with accelerants. This demonstrates excessive force by the assaulter. A thorough investigation is vital as fire can conceal pathological findings. This study presents two emblematic cases of intentional burning. CASE REPORT: Two cases of homicide by fire are detailed. The first involves a male found dead in a fire-damaged apartment, doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by his partner. The autopsy showed heat hematoma and soot in the trachea and large bronchi. The second case involves a female set on fire with gasoline by an acquaintance, sustaining burns over 90% of her body and dying from hypovolemic shock. The autopsy revealed effusions in pleural and peritoneal cavities and a hyperaemic trachea.
Language: en
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Autopsy; *Burns/etiology/complications; *Fires; *Homicide; Antemortem Injuries; Fire Deaths; Intentional Burnings; Postmortem Lesions; Vital Reactions