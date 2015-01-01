SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Danehower S, Sieg E. Cureus 2024; 16(6): e63140.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.63140

39055464

PMC11272182

Thoracic spine fracture-dislocation injuries result from significant forces that cause significant morbidity and mortality. In rare instances, there have been cases of associated esophageal injury from bony laceration. Here we report a case esophageal entrapment in a high thoracic distraction injury following a motor vehicle accident.


blunt thoracic trauma; esophageal surgery; motor vehicle collison; thoracic spine fracture; vertebral fusion

