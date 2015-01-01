CONTACT US: Contact info
Danehower S, Sieg E. Cureus 2024; 16(6): e63140.
39055464
Thoracic spine fracture-dislocation injuries result from significant forces that cause significant morbidity and mortality. In rare instances, there have been cases of associated esophageal injury from bony laceration. Here we report a case esophageal entrapment in a high thoracic distraction injury following a motor vehicle accident.
blunt thoracic trauma; esophageal surgery; motor vehicle collison; thoracic spine fracture; vertebral fusion