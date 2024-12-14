Abstract

Futsal carries a high risk of injury for players. This systematic review aimed to assess the existing literature on injury prevention strategies for futsal players. The literature was searched using PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus databases from inception to 20 March 2024. Relevant articles were searched using the terms "futsal" AND "injury" AND "prevention". Fourteen studies were included in the review. The review identified several injury prevention strategies with potential benefits for futsal players. Structured warm-up routines were shown to improve balance and eccentric strength and to reduce total, acute, and lower limb injuries. Proprioceptive training methods were suggested to improve joint stability and landing mechanics, which may reduce the risk of injury. Furthermore, multicomponent methods that include components such as core stability and flexibility have shown potential for reducing injury rates in futsal players. Finally, by reducing fatigue and improving movement control, strength training procedures designed to correct muscular imbalances may improve performance, which may ultimately minimize the risk of injury. This systematic review demonstrates the potential benefits of different injury prevention strategies for futsal players. The combination of several strategies, such as proprioceptive training, multicomponent programs, warm-up routines, and strength training specifically designed to address muscular imbalances, appears promising.

