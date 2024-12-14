Abstract

The phenomenon of chemsex has emerged as an essential public health issue in recent years. This systematic review aimed to investigate currently available harm reduction strategies and to evaluate the efficacy of the corresponding interventions.



METHODS: A systematic review of the scientific literature related to harm and risk reduction strategies and the effectiveness of chemsex interventions. Between January 2024 and May 2024, the articles were retrieved from the electronic databases Pubmed, Web of Science, Scopus, PsycInfo, Cochrane, Dialnet, CUIDEN, and SciELO. The review protocol was registered in the PROSPERO database (registration number CRD42024508953). The inclusion criteria were as follows: (I) original studies published in peer-reviewed journals, (II) studies exploring harm reduction interventions for chemsex, and (III) studies reflecting the efficacy of harm reduction interventions for chemsex. Two reviewers independently selected articles by title, abstract, and full paper review and extracted data. Two authors described the selected studies and assessed their methodological quality.



RESULTS: The systematic review comprised six scientific papers that met the selection criteria and were obtained from five countries. Although a limited number of studies were included, it was observed that they presented a medium-high methodological quality. Programs evaluated interventions to reduce harm from chemsex, such as a web-based intervention that improved self-efficacy to refuse risky behaviors and accept HIV testing. The studies suggested that peer-led programs can be effective, especially with facilitators who have experienced chemsex dependence.



CONCLUSION: Harm reduction strategies in chemsex are effective and should be promoted by health professionals. Interventions should be accessible, personalized, and non-judgmental to provide appropriate care and support, ensuring a comprehensive and effective public health response.

