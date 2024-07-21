Abstract

Patients with mental health (MH) problems are known to use emergency departments (EDs) frequently. This study identified profiles of ED users and associated these profiles with patient characteristics and outpatient service use, and with subsequent adverse outcomes. A 5-year cohort of 11,682 ED users was investigated (2012-2017), using Quebec (Canada) administrative databases. ED user profiles were identified through latent class analysis, and multinomial logistic regression used to associate patients' characteristics and their outpatient service use. Cox regressions were conducted to assess adverse outcomes 12 months after the last ED use. Four ED user profiles were identified: "Patients mostly using EDs for accessing MH services" (Profile 1, incident MDs); "Repeat ED users" (Profile 2); "High ED users" (Profile 3); "Very high and recurrent high ED users" (Profile 4). Profile 4 and 3 patients exhibited the highest ED use along with severe conditions yet received the most outpatient care. The risk of hospitalization and death was higher in these profiles. Their frequent ED use and adverse outcomes might stem from unmet needs and suboptimal care. Assertive community treatments and intensive case management could be recommended for Profiles 4 and 3, and more extensive team-based GP care for Profiles 2 and 1.

