Abstract

Suicidal behavior and demand for services have been increasing in adolescents. Many of the current treatments are focused on symptom mitigation, crisis management, and safety planning; however, few are aimed at remediating underlying vulnerabilities that may be contributing to suicide risk. Dynamic Deconstructive Psychotherapy (DDP) has been found to be effective for suicidal adults but has never been studied for adolescents. The present study examined real-world outcomes of 65 suicidal adolescents, aged 13-17 years, receiving weekly DDP in an outpatient clinic. The primary outcome was change in suicide ideation from baseline to 6 months of treatment as assessed by the Suicide Ideation Subscale of the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale. In intent-to-treat analyses, suicide ideation significantly decreased over the 6 months with a large treatment effect (d = 1.19). Secondary measures, such as suicide attempts, self-harm, depression, anxiety, disability, self-compassion, and inpatient utilization, also improved significantly. Among the 42 adolescents (65%) who completed at least 6 months of treatment, suicide attempts decreased by 84%. DDP may be effective in reducing suicide ideation and other risk factors in suicidal adolescents and may be cost-effective given reduced inpatient utilization. These initial promising findings warrant further research and development.

