|
Citation
|
Glass N, Bloom T, Alexander KA, Emezue C, Olawole W, Clough A, Turner R, Perrin N. J. Adolesc. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39066749
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To determine the effectiveness of myPlan Teen app compared to usual care on the use of helpful safety behaviors, dating violence victimization and perpetration, depression, and suicide behavior.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; gender; dating violence; digital intervention; suicide behavior