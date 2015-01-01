SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peterson R, Dvorak RD, De Leon AN, Leary AV, Burr EK, Meshesha L, Woerner J, Kaukinen C. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10538712.2024.2383245

39067030

Adverse sexual experiences are highly prevalent among college students and associated with increased mental health symptoms and decreased use of protective behavioral strategies (PBS). The current study developed and validated a measure of dating and sexual PBS: the Sexual and Negative Dating Inventory (SANDI). Participants (64.28% female, 19.59 [2.90 SD] years old, 68.90% non-Hispanic, 71.42% white, and 76.06% heterosexual) responded to baseline (n = 1,298) and one-month (n = 336) surveys. Exploratory Structural Equation Modeling identified a 24-item measure with five-factors: Location Sharing, Assertiveness, Self-Protection, Risk Reduction, and Privacy. The model revealed good fit: χ(2)(242) = 2115.52, p < .001, CFI = .977, RMSEA = .077 (90% CI = .074,.080), SRMR = .043. Test-retest reliability revealed acceptable reliability of 0.74 at follow-up. Overall, SANDI showed acceptable reliability and adequate convergent and discriminant validity among college students.


Language: en

College students; measurement development; protective behavioral strategies; regretted sex; sexual violence

