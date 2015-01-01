|
Citation
Peterson R, Dvorak RD, De Leon AN, Leary AV, Burr EK, Meshesha L, Woerner J, Kaukinen C. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
39067030
Abstract
Adverse sexual experiences are highly prevalent among college students and associated with increased mental health symptoms and decreased use of protective behavioral strategies (PBS). The current study developed and validated a measure of dating and sexual PBS: the Sexual and Negative Dating Inventory (SANDI). Participants (64.28% female, 19.59 [2.90 SD] years old, 68.90% non-Hispanic, 71.42% white, and 76.06% heterosexual) responded to baseline (n = 1,298) and one-month (n = 336) surveys. Exploratory Structural Equation Modeling identified a 24-item measure with five-factors: Location Sharing, Assertiveness, Self-Protection, Risk Reduction, and Privacy. The model revealed good fit: χ(2)(242) = 2115.52, p < .001, CFI = .977, RMSEA = .077 (90% CI = .074,.080), SRMR = .043. Test-retest reliability revealed acceptable reliability of 0.74 at follow-up. Overall, SANDI showed acceptable reliability and adequate convergent and discriminant validity among college students.
Language: en
Keywords
College students; measurement development; protective behavioral strategies; regretted sex; sexual violence