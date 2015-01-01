Abstract

BACKGROUND: Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) has shown brain activity alterations in individuals with a history of attempted suicide (SA) who are diagnosed with depression disorder (DD) or bipolar disorder (BD). However, patterns of spontaneous brain activity and their genetic correlations need further investigation.



METHODS: A voxel-based meta-analysis of 19 studies including 26 datasets, involving 742 patients with a history of SA and 978 controls (both nonsuicidal patients and healthy controls) was conducted. We examined fMRI changes in SA patients and analyzed the association between these changes and gene expression profiles using data from the Allen Human Brain Atlas by partial least squares regression analysis.



RESULTS: SA patients demonstrated increased spontaneous brain activity in several brain regions including the bilateral inferior temporal gyrus, hippocampus, fusiform gyrus, and right insula, and decreased activity in areas like the bilateral paracentral lobule and inferior frontal gyrus. Additionally, 5,077 genes were identified, exhibiting expression patterns associated with SA-related fMRI alterations. Functional enrichment analyses demonstrated that these SA-related genes were enriched for biological functions including glutamatergic synapse and mitochondrial structure. Concurrently, specific expression analyses showed that these genes were specifically expressed in the brain tissue, in neurons cells, and during early developmental periods.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest a neurobiological basis for fMRI abnormalities in SA patients with DD or BD, potentially guiding future genetic and therapeutic research.

