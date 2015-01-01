Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Early intervention services can improve outcomes for children with developmental delays. Health care providers, however, often struggle to ensure timely referrals and services. We tested the effectiveness of telephone-based early childhood developmental care coordination through 211 LA, a health and human services call center serving Los Angeles County, in increasing referral and enrollment in services.



METHODS: In partnership with 4 clinic systems, we recruited and randomly assigned children aged 12 to 42 months with upcoming well-child visits and without a known developmental delay, to intervention versus usual care. All children received developmental screening and usual clinic care. Intervention children also received telephone connection to a 211 LA early childhood care coordinator who made referrals and conducted follow-up. Primary outcomes at a 6-month follow-up included parent-reported referral and enrollment in developmental services. Secondary outcomes included referral and enrollment in early care and education (ECE). Logistic regression models were used to estimate the odds of outcomes, adjusted for key covariates.



RESULTS: Of 565 families (282 intervention, 283 control), 512 (90.6%) provided follow-up data. Among all participants, more intervention than control children were referred to (25% vs 16%, adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 2.25, P =.003) and enrolled in (15% vs 9%, AOR 2.35, P =.008) ≥1 service, and more intervention than control children were referred to (58% vs 15%, AOR 9.06, P <.001) and enrolled in (26% vs 10%, AOR 3.75, P <.001) ECE.



CONCLUSIONS: Telephone-based care coordination through 211 LA is effective in connecting young children to developmental services and ECE, offering a potentially scalable solution for gaps and disparities.

