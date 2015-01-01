|
Cancilliere MK, Guthrie KM, Donise K, Lin T, Orchowski L, Spirito A. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2024; 107(8): 28-38.
39058987
BACKGROUND: Suicide and self-injurious behavior (SSIB) in youth 10 to 14 years old has rapidly increased, with suicide rates for youth 10 to 18 years being the second leading cause of death. Youth with SSIB seen in the Emergency Department (ED) are often discharged to the community, yet less than 40% receive subsequent mental health (MH) care within 30 days. This open pilot study examined the feasibility, acceptability, and sample characteristics of a two-component Family Navigator with text messaging intervention, ED REaCH, for caregivers of youth with SSIB discharged from the ED.
Language: en
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; Suicide; Pilot Projects; Youth; *Suicide Prevention; *Emergency Service, Hospital; *Caregivers/psychology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/prevention & control; *Text Messaging; Emergency Department; Family Navigator; Text Messages