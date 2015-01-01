Abstract

The ageing of the population needs the automation of patient monitoring. The objective of this is twofold: to improve care and reduce costs. Frailty, as a state of increased vulnerability resulting from several diseases, can be seen as a pandemic for older people. One of the most common detection tests is gait speed. This article compares the gait speed measured outdoors using smartphones with that measured using manual tests conducted in medical centres. In the experiments, the walking speed was measured over a straight path of 80 m. Additionally, the speed was measured over 2.4 m in the middle of the path, given that this is the minimum distance used in medical frailty tests. To eliminate external factors, the participants were healthy individuals, the weather was good, and the path was flat and free of obstacles. The results obtained are promising. The measurements taken with common smartphones over a straight path of 80 m are within the same order of error as those observed in the manual tests conducted by practitioners.

