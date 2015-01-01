SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang Z, Jiang P, Wang Z, Han B, Liang H, Ai Y, Pan W. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(14).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24144715

39066111

PMC11280904

In air traffic control (ATC), speech communication with radio transmission is the primary way to exchange information between the controller and the pilot. As a result, the integration of automatic speech recognition (ASR) systems holds immense potential for reducing controllers' workload and plays a crucial role in various ATC scenarios, which is particularly significant for ATC research. This article provides a comprehensive review of ASR technology's applications in the ATC communication system. Firstly, it offers a comprehensive overview of current research, including ATC corpora, ASR models, evaluation measures and application scenarios. A more comprehensive and accurate evaluation methodology tailored for ATC is proposed, considering advancements in communication sensing systems and deep learning techniques. This methodology helps researchers in enhancing ASR systems and improving the overall performance of ATC systems. Finally, future research recommendations are identified based on the primary challenges and issues. The authors sincerely hope this work will serve as a clear technical roadmap for ASR endeavors within the ATC domain and make a valuable contribution to the research community.


air traffic control; automatic speech recognition; speech communication

