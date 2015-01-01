|
Kim D, Kim H, Lee S, Lee Q, Lee M, Lee J, Jun C. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(14).
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
39066136
The delivery market in Republic of Korea has experienced significant growth, leading to a surge in motorcycle-related accidents. However, there is a lack of comprehensive data collection systems for motorcycle safety management. This study focused on designing and implementing a foundational data collection system to monitor and evaluate motorcycle driving behavior. To achieve this, eleven risky behaviors were defined, identified using image-based, GIS-based, and inertial-sensor-based methods. A motorcycle-mounted sensing device was installed to assess driving, with drivers reviewing their patterns through an app and all data monitored via a web interface. The system was applied and tested using a testbed. This study is significant as it successfully conducted foundational data collection for motorcycle safety management and designed and implemented a system for monitoring and evaluation.
risk factors; mobile app; driving behavior; rider safety; safety evaluation system; testbed; two-wheeled vehicles