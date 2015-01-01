Abstract

In large public places such as railway stations and airports, dense pedestrian detection is important for safety and security. Deep learning methods provide relatively effective solutions but still face problems such as feature extraction difficulties, image multi-scale variations, and high leakage detection rates, which bring great challenges to the research in this field. In this paper, we propose an improved dense pedestrian detection algorithm GR-yolo based on Yolov8. GR-yolo introduces the repc3 module to optimize the backbone network, which enhances the ability of feature extraction, adopts the aggregation-distribution mechanism to reconstruct the yolov8 neck structure, fuses multi-level information, achieves a more efficient exchange of information, and enhances the detection ability of the model. Meanwhile, the Giou loss calculation is used to help GR-yolo converge better, improve the detection accuracy of the target position, and reduce missed detection. Experiments show that GR-yolo has improved detection performance over yolov8, with a 3.1% improvement in detection means accuracy on the wider people dataset, 7.2% on the crowd human dataset, and 11.7% on the people detection images dataset. Therefore, the proposed GR-yolo algorithm is suitable for dense, multi-scale, and scene-variable pedestrian detection, and the improvement also provides a new idea to solve dense pedestrian detection in real scenes.

Language: en