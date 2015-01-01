|
Citation
|
Vereeken S, Bedendo A, Gilbody S, Hewit CE. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39060724
|
Abstract
|
A Syndemic model of health experience in severe mental illness (SMI) involving modifiable health behaviour contributors has been theorised but has not yet been investigated. Over the next 10 years mental ill-health and suicidal behaviours have been predicted to increase which will decrease health experience and increase hospitalisation and associated costs. This paper investigated a Syndemic model of health experience in people with SMI informed by physical activity levels, exposure to nature, personal resilience levels, drugs related (tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption), and sleep behaviours using UK Biobank data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Health behaviours; SEM; SMI; Syndemics