Vereeken S, Bedendo A, Gilbody S, Hewit CE. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00127-024-02726-x

39060724

A Syndemic model of health experience in severe mental illness (SMI) involving modifiable health behaviour contributors has been theorised but has not yet been investigated. Over the next 10 years mental ill-health and suicidal behaviours have been predicted to increase which will decrease health experience and increase hospitalisation and associated costs. This paper investigated a Syndemic model of health experience in people with SMI informed by physical activity levels, exposure to nature, personal resilience levels, drugs related (tobacco smoking and alcohol consumption), and sleep behaviours using UK Biobank data.

RESULTS implementing SEM indicate partial evidence for a Syndemic model, with personal resilience being at its centre. Contrary to previous findings, drugs related behaviours did not play an important role in the model. Implementing a Syndemic framework approach to current health care strategies could be beneficial in the development of self-management strategies for people with SMI. This is the first paper using SEM analyses to investigate SMI under the Syndemic theory paradigm.


Mental health; Health behaviours; SEM; SMI; Syndemics

