Abstract

In Australia, children and families from culturally and racially marginalized (CARM) migrant backgrounds experience a range of compounding structural and interpersonal factors that limit help-seeking and exacerbate the impacts of domestic and family violence (DFV). This scoping review examines the current state of knowledge on how children and young people from CARM migrant backgrounds experience DFV, and the services that respond to DFV including child protection services. A systematic search was conducted across PsycINFO, MEDLINE, and CINAHL databases and Google Scholar, alongside a complementary grey literature search. Articles were included in the review if participants were from CARM migrant backgrounds, and the article included information related to children and young people's experiences of DFV, and the DFV service system. The review found 19 articles that met selection criteria. Due to limited research on this topic in Australia, most articles focused on children and young people's experiences shared through parental, carer or service provider perspectives. To our knowledge, this is the first scoping review to examine how children and young people from CARM migrant backgrounds experience DFV.



FINDINGS demonstrate children and young people are victim-survivors of multiple forms of DFV. Children and young people's engagement with the DFV service system is often accompanied by feelings of fear and distrust.



FINDINGS suggest that to strengthen system responses to DFV, services must build their capability to implement intersectional approaches that simultaneously support the safety and well-being of both the child and the non-violent parent or carer.

