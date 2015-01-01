Abstract

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a re-exacerbation of gender inequalities and violence against women was reported. For adequately responding to the causes of this situation and its aftermath, a detailed understanding of the gendered impacts of the pandemic and of subsequent developments is necessary. This aim may be supported by particularly using gender-sensitive modes of inquiry. Against this backdrop, we explore the methodological potential of grounded theory (GT) to explicitly guide gender-sensitive research. Given its methodological variations, we argue that an adequate handling of gender in GT can only be determined in relation to a researcher's positioning within the GT landscape. Thus, to assist readers in translating their gender sensitivity into GT practices, this article outlines various interpretations of GT elements, discussing their relation to gender. Furthermore, strategies addressing gender-related challenges are presented and underlined by, among others, studies on discrimination and violence.

Language: en