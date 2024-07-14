SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Atik D, İnel Manav A, Tar Bolacalı E. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(7).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/bs14070549

PMID

39062372

PMCID

PMC11273866

Abstract

This study was conducted to examine the effect of psychoeducation on attitudes toward violence and risky behaviors among refugee adolescents. This was a randomized controlled experimental study conducted with refugee adolescents (n = 101) studying in a high school in southern Turkey. After psychoeducation, it was determined that there was a significant decrease in the prevalence of antisocial behaviors, alcohol use, suicidal thoughts, unhealthy eating habits, and school dropout thoughts among adolescents according to the subdimensions of the risky behavior scale. Psychoeducation was found to be effective in reducing attitudes toward violence and preventing risky behaviors among refugee adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; violence; psychoeducation; refugee; risky behavior

