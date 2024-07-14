Abstract

This study was conducted to examine the effect of psychoeducation on attitudes toward violence and risky behaviors among refugee adolescents. This was a randomized controlled experimental study conducted with refugee adolescents (n = 101) studying in a high school in southern Turkey. After psychoeducation, it was determined that there was a significant decrease in the prevalence of antisocial behaviors, alcohol use, suicidal thoughts, unhealthy eating habits, and school dropout thoughts among adolescents according to the subdimensions of the risky behavior scale. Psychoeducation was found to be effective in reducing attitudes toward violence and preventing risky behaviors among refugee adolescents.

Language: en