Abstract

This study investigated the efficacy of a 10-session nature-based therapeutic intervention for people with post-concussion symptoms. The intervention involved physical and vestibular exercises, sensory training, relaxation, and psychoeducation, all of which were integrated with the natural environment in a forest therapy garden. This study was designed with a passive control period followed by the intervention (n = 30). The Mental Fatigue Scale (MFS) was the primary outcome measure. The secondary outcome measures were the Warwick-Edinburg Mental Wellbeing Scale and the short version of the Quality of Life after Brain Injury. A Likert scale was used to examine the mental strain of the sessions themselves. The MFS (primary outcome) exhibited a significant decrease with a medium-sized effect from before to after the intervention. The secondary outcomes exhibited significant increases from the beginning to the end of the intervention. All outcomes were sustained at follow-up ten weeks later. No significant difference was found from the control period. This study indicates that the described nature-based intervention is a feasible treatment for reducing prolonged post-concussion symptoms. However, it should be studied more in-depth to understand the impact of the natural environment and to validate the results on a larger representative population.

Language: en