Citation
Levkovich I, Stregolev B. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2024; 14(7).
Copyright
DOI
PMID
39062440
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) involves the deliberate harm of one's body without the intent to commit suicide and is particularly concerning among adolescents. Teachers play a critical role as gatekeepers in identifying and addressing self-harm, underscoring the importance of their knowledge and response strategies in this area. This study explored how teachers' knowledge, attitudes towards NSSI, perceived roles, and workplace barriers affect their responses to students exhibiting NSSI behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; barriers; self-injury; knowledge; non-suicidal; attitudes; role perception; teachers