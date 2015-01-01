Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Orthopedic injuries to the foot constitute a significant portion of lower extremity injuries, necessitating an understanding of trends for effective preventive strategies and resource allocation. Demographic shifts, improved traffic safety, and lifelong physical activity may alter incidence rates, trauma mechanisms, and fracture distribution. This study explores the prevalence of foot fractures in Sweden using publicly available data.



METHODS: Utilizing data from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare (SNBHW) spanning 2008-2022, retrospective study focuses on foot fractures in Sweden. Analysis includes calculating annual incidence rates per 100,000 person-years, assessing temporal trends, and exploring seasonal variations. Poisson regression analysis was used for projections into 2035.



RESULTS: Between 2008-2022, the average annual foot fracture incidence was 11,942, with notable fluctuations influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Age and sex disparities impact rates, and seasonal variance highlights increased incidence in summer. By 2035, foot fractures will decreasae amongst several demographic groups.



CONCLUSION: This study provides insights into temporal trends, sex differences, and seasonal variations foot fracture patterns in Sweden. The identified trends suggest the utilization of targeted preventive strategies, efficient resource allocation, and informed healthcare planning. Despite limitations, this research offers valuable insights into foot fractures within the Swedish population, utilizing publicly aggregated data.

