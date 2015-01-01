|
Axenhus M, Magnéli M. BMC Musculoskelet. Disord. 2024; 25(1): e592.
INTRODUCTION: Orthopedic injuries to the foot constitute a significant portion of lower extremity injuries, necessitating an understanding of trends for effective preventive strategies and resource allocation. Demographic shifts, improved traffic safety, and lifelong physical activity may alter incidence rates, trauma mechanisms, and fracture distribution. This study explores the prevalence of foot fractures in Sweden using publicly available data.
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Epidemiology; Adolescent; Incidence; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Seasons; Aged, 80 and over; Prevalence; Preventive measures; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Fractures, Bone/epidemiology; Age and sex disparities; Foot fractures; Foot Injuries/epidemiology; Sweden/epidemiology; Trends