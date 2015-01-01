|
Liu X, Ngoubene-Atioky AJ, Yang X, Deng Y, Tang J, Wu L, Huang J, Zheng Y, Fang J, Kaur A, Chen L. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2005.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39061001
BACKGROUND: Older migrant workers (OMWs) in China face unique challenges rooted in their early life experiences, which increase their vulnerability to psychological and behavioral problems in adulthood. By utilizing the cumulative disadvantage model and the social-ecological systems theory, this study explored the effect of childhood family adversity on adulthood depression in the mediating roles of OMWs' social-ecological microsystem and mesosystem and further examined gender differences in these associations.
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Social Environment; Depression; Sex Factors; Longitudinal Studies; Gender differences; East Asian People; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Transients and Migrants/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Childhood family adversity; China/epidemiology; Older migrant workers; Social-ecological systems