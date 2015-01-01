Abstract

A woman in her mid-30s presented to our 30-bed healthcare centre with extensive burns, hours after falling into a shallow pit of burning dried tea leaves. On arrival, there was no evidence of airway compromise. She was fully conscious but had signs of shock and hypovolemia. Forty-five per cent of the total body surface area was burned, including the face, neck, thorax, abdomen, upper limbs and thighs. The family refused referral to a burns centre and insisted on continuing treatment at our facility. Our hospital, not equipped to manage burns, was adapted to deliver effective, immediate care. After initial stabilisation, the patient was unwilling to remain hospitalised because of her husband's employment commitment. Subsequently, we were notified that the patient died within 1 month of discharge. This article highlights the importance of burns care facilities in rural India and the impact of a failure to access quality health on outcomes.

