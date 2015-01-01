|
Davis RS, Devaney J, Halligan SL, Meiser-Stedman R, Oliveira P, Smith P, Stallard P, Kandiyali R, Phillips A, John A, Hiller RM. Br. J. Clin. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, British Psychological Society)
39054608
OBJECTIVE: Young people in care (i.e., in the child welfare system) are a group who have often experienced very high rates of potentially traumatic events, including maltreatment. It is well-documented that they have high rates of trauma-related mental health difficulties, such as posttraumatic stress. To address the needs of the large number of young people who may benefit from support, scalable interventions are crucial. But also important is that they are effective and deliverable - particularly given the complexity of this group and services. We assessed a five-session group CBT-based intervention for PTSD. The primary goal was to understand core procedural and protocol uncertainties to address prior to a definitive trial.
PTSD; foster care; complex trauma; feasibility; group treatment