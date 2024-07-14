Abstract

Chemsex is the interplay of substance use by men who have sex with men (MSM) in sexual contexts. The minority stress model and the identity process theory are explanatory models. In this study, we investigated whether (i) differences in certain psychosocial aspects (i.e., shame, aspects of queer identity, and sexual self-concepts) exist between chemsex users and non-users, and (ii) which factors influence an awareness of negative impacts in chemsex users. We conducted an anonymous, cross-sectional, online survey, including sociodemography, sexual history, history of substance use, validated scales for shame-proneness, aspects of queer identity, and sexual self-concepts. Our analysis comprised descriptive statistics, t-tests, Spearman's correlations, and a multiple linear regression model. We recorded a total of 3257 datasets with 107 chemsex users. Chemsex users showed higher rates for risky sexual behavior. Values for shame proneness, more negative aspects of queer identity, and sexual self-concepts were elevated in chemsex users with an awareness of negative impacts. Sexual anxiety, intravenous substance use, and having had a difficult process coming out were significant predictors of feeling negative impacts. Aspects of shame, queer identity aspects, and sexual self-concepts play an important role in the field of chemsex. Different explanatory models seem to be relevant for different subgroups of chemsex users. Chemsex users with an awareness of a problem were particularly vulnerable and distressed but had the highest motivation for change. Prevention, counseling, and care might profit from the inclusion of these aspects. Further anti-stigma campaigns and a specialization of the healthcare system are needed. Registration: DRKS00022336, date: 29th of October, 2020.

Language: en