Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the significance of baseline measurements for amateur team athletes playing contact and collision team sports with a specific focus on the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT) to improve concussion management. Symptoms of sports-related concussions (SRCs) can be diverse and long-lasting and include cognitive impairment, sleep disturbances, and vestibular dysfunction. Therefore, comprehensive baseline data are essential to preventing recurrent concussions and secondary injuries. This study was conducted during the 2023 off-season and evaluated the baseline condition of 65 male university rugby players using the SCAT5, which includes self-reported symptoms, and the modified Balance Error Scoring System (mBESS). The athletes were assessed for the presence or absence of SRC, and the mean values were compared using the Mann-Whitney U test. Among the participants, 35.38% (23/65) reported symptoms, with an average of 1.5 ± 2.8 symptoms per player and an average symptom score of 2.66 ± 5.93. In the mBESS, no errors were observed in the tandem stance test; however, 72.31% (47/65) made errors in the single-leg stance test on the non-dominant foot, with an average of 1.7 ± 1.5 errors. Many athletes self-reported symptoms and balance errors, even during asymptomatic periods before experiencing concussion, indicating unresolved issues. In the injury history survey, the baseline evaluations and injury histories of the participants classified into the SRC and non-SRC groups were compared. In the mBESS single-leg stance test (non-dominant foot), 84.21% (32/38) of the SRC group participants made errors, with an average score of 2.13 ± 1.52, whereas 55.55% (15/27) of the non-SRC group participants made errors, with an average score of 1.15 ± 1.35, showing a significant difference (p = 0.007). Additionally, significant differences were observed in the average number of ankle sprains (p = 0.027) and fractures (p = 0.048) between patients with and without a history of SRC. These findings indicate that athletes may have underlying issues even during normal periods before concussion. Moreover, the results highlighted the impact of previous concussions on motor control and injury risk. This underscores the importance of preseason baseline measurements using the SCAT to identify at-risk athletes and implement preventive measures. These findings align with the recommendations of the 6th International Conference on Concussion in Sport and suggest further refinement of concussion assessment tools.

Language: en