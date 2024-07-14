Abstract

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is prevalent with a high subjective and socio-economic burden. Despite the effectiveness of classical treatment methods, 20-30% of patients stay treatment-resistant. Deep Brain Stimulation of the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle is emerging as a clinical treatment. The stimulation region (ventral tegmental area, VTA), supported by experimental data, points to the role of dopaminergic (DA) transmission in disease pathology. This work sets out to develop a workflow that will allow the performance of analyses on midbrain DA-ergic neurons and projections in subjects who have committed suicide. Human midbrains were retrieved during autopsy, formalin-fixed, and scanned in a Bruker MRI scanner (7T). Sections were sliced, stained for tyrosine hydroxylase (TH), digitized, and integrated into the Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI) brain space together with a high-resolution fiber tract atlas. Subnuclei of the VTA region were identified. TH-positive neurons and fibers were semi-quantitatively evaluated. The study established a rigorous protocol allowing for parallel histological assessments and fiber tractographic analysis in a common space. Semi-quantitative readings are feasible and allow the detection of cell loss in VTA subnuclei. This work describes the intricate workflow and first results of an investigation of DA anatomy in VTA subnuclei in a growing naturalistic database.

