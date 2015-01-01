SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Acharya A, Senapati SB, Deo RC, Panigrahi S, Mahapatra AK. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00381-024-06550-1

39060745

Traumatic penetrating spinal injuries with wooden objects are rare. A 6-year-old boy presented with history of fall from tree 1 month back. It resulted in a penetrating injury at the lumbosacral area, followed by a discharging sinus without any neurological deficit. Radiological imaging showed a foreign body at the spinous process level traversing L4-5 and is lodged in L3-4 intervertebral body causing listhesis of L3 over L4. The wooden stick was retrieved with a meticulous surgical procedure. Proper imaging and early surgery are necessary to prevent any complications and early recovery.


Foreign body; Spinal injury; Traumatic

