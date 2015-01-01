Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Comprehensive Coordination Scale (CCS) is a valid, reliable scale for evaluating motor coordination, described as the ability to produce context-dependent movements of multiple body parts in both spatial and temporal domains in patients with chronic stroke. The aim of this study was to develop a Turkish version of the CCS that can be used to evaluate coordination in Parkinson's disease patients and to test its validity and reliability.



METHODS: Thirty-four patients with Parkinson's disease (18 females, 16 males) with a mean age of 67.55± 10.93 years were included. The 9-Hole Peg Test (9 HPT), Timed Up and Go Test (TUG), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), Functional Reach Test (FRT), and Modified Hoehn and Yahr (H&Y) were administered to the patients.



RESULTS: In the correlation analysis for convergent validity, the CCS-TR showed a moderate negative correlation with both the 9 HPT and the TUG test (r=-0.684 and -0.641, respectively). There were also moderate positive correlations observed between the CCS-TR and the FRT and BBS (r=0.607 and 0.657, respectively). The total CCS-TR had excellent intrarater reliability (ICC=0.99; 95 % CI: 0.98-0.99) and interrater reliability (ICC=0.90; 95 % CI: 0.81-0.95). The CCS-TR subscales had excellent intrarater reliability (ICC: range 0.98 from 0.99). For intrarater agreement, the ICC was 0.99, and for interrater agreement, the ICC was 0.90 (excellent agreement).



CONCLUSION: The results of the present study indicate that the Turkish version of the CCS is a reliable and valid coordination scale that can be used in patients with Parkinson's disease.

