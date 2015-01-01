|
Güneş Gencer GY, Akkurt L, Aktaş H, Şimşek Erdem N. Clin. Neurol. Neurosurg. 2024; 244: e108455.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39059284
OBJECTIVE: The Comprehensive Coordination Scale (CCS) is a valid, reliable scale for evaluating motor coordination, described as the ability to produce context-dependent movements of multiple body parts in both spatial and temporal domains in patients with chronic stroke. The aim of this study was to develop a Turkish version of the CCS that can be used to evaluate coordination in Parkinson's disease patients and to test its validity and reliability.
Language: en
Coordination; Parkinson's disease; Reliability and validity