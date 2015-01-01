|
Burrascano G, Baldino G, Čaplinskienė M, Biondo T, Indelicato M, Asmundo A, Raffino C, Ventura Spagnolo E. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 1(4)): 5-9.
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
39054971
INTRODUCTION: Despite being relatively rare in our country, murder-suicide phenomena have garnered increasing media attention over the years. However, actual data on their prevalence and characteristics remain limited. This study aims to describe and characterize all murder/suicide events reported at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the Province of Messina, with a particular focus on distinguishing between cases of filicide/suicide and dyadic deaths.
Humans; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Aged, 80 and over; Forensic Medicine; homicide-suicide; multidisciplinary approach; *Homicide/statistics & numerical data; dyadic death; feminicide; ﬁlicide; Italy/epidemiology; Suicide, Completed/statistics & numerical data; Suicide/statistics & numerical data